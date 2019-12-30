Lala Kent Quit Her Hostess Gig At SUR Restaurant Before Filming Began On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Lala Kent is no longer working at the restaurant.

Lala Kent has left her hosting gig at SUR Restaurant.

Before filming began on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 earlier this year, Kent walked away from the job that landed her a role on the show during its fourth season years ago.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on December 27, Scheana Marie is seen revealing that a number of former SUR Restaurant employees, including Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright, left the restaurant. This prompted the addition of a number of new cast members, including Danica Dow and Brett Caprioni.

As fans well know, Kent began working at SUR Restaurant as a hostess during Season 4 alongside a number of other hostesses, including Billie Lee, and she quickly got on the bad side of many of her co-stars. In fact, she was on the outs with nearly everyone except James Kennedy when she first joined the show. She ultimately made amends with everyone and formed close friendships with a number of her fellow cast mates, including Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder.

While Kent may not be working at the restaurant any longer, she is keeping in close touch with her co-stars and is currently in Miami, Florida with Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, Taylor, and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

After quitting her job at SUR, Kent has been focused on her relationship with movie producer Emmett and their upcoming wedding, which is set to take place in Newport Beach, California on April 18, 2020.

In addition, she’s been doing her best to stay sober and remain committed to her recovery after announcing she was an alcoholic earlier this year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent’s sobriety will be featured throughout the upcoming episodes of the Bravo reality series.

In November, E! News shared a sneak peek at the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules that revealed Kent would be exposing viewers to her newfound sobriety, as she also gave her attention to her music career and the ongoing renovations at the Los Angeles home she now shares with Emmett.

According to the report, Kent’s decision to get sober was followed by James Kennedy’s decision to get sober after his own struggles with alcohol led him to be fired from SUR Restaurant by Lisa Vanderpump during the seventh season of the series. That said, when it comes to a friendship between the pair, fans will have to wait and see whether they were able to work things out after their Season 7 feud.