Demi Lovato Reportedly Shocked Her Loved Ones After Breaking Up With Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato reportedly shocked her friends after they learned of her split from Austin Wilson.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” recently ended her relationship with the model this month. According to Hollywood Life, the couple began dating in November, and seemed to be enamored with each other throughout their relationship. A source reported to the outlet that, not only was Lovato happy in their relati0nship, the singer’s loved ones enjoyed seeing her and Wilson together. The source shared that many of Lovato’s fans were “surprised” by her decision to end her relationship with Wilson. The singer’s friends were reportedly around the couple often and enjoyed seeing them together.

“Some of Demi’s friends were really surprised by her split from Austin and they didn’t see it coming,” the source revealed. “They had spent Thanksgiving with Demi who brought Austin along and thought they seemed so happy together. Demi appeared to have gotten along with him so well and her friends definitely saw a spark between them so they couldn’t believe when they heard the news of their breakup.”

Another source said that Lovato’s camp was “all in” in terms of seeing her relationship with Wilson work. The singer also reportedly didn’t share that the couple was having any problems prior to them splitting up. Neither Lovato nor Wilson have since shared what exactly caused them to break up. The outlet reports that the timing of the couple’s ending was also something that was surprising to her friends.

“To say it was a surprise that they broke up, especially around the holidays was definitely a shock,” the source added about the shocking breakup.

Lovato and Wilson first went Instagram official back in November in order to go public about their relationship. During their relationship, the two were involved in a steamy photoshoot together with photographer Angelo Kritikos. The photos were reposted by both Wilson and Lovato, but were taken down while the couple were still together. While they never disclosed why they deleted their photos, they sparked rumors that something was off in their relationship.

Lovato confirmed that she was a single woman on her Instagram page earlier this month. She shared that she and Wilson are in a good place, despite no longer wanting to be together. She also asked her fans to “be nice” to Wilson on social media, and insisted that he is a good person.

Although Lovato’s fans are reportedly upset that they’re not together, Lovato is reportedly fine with the fact that she’s not with Wilson. The singer reportedly didn’t feel the relationship was “serious” and is working on her return to music.