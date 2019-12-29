Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Tease That They Might Be Back Together On Instagram

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean recently gave their fans an update on their relationship months after the two decided to part ways.

According to Hollywood Life, the “W.A.Y.S” singer seemingly hinted that she and Sean were back together on her Instagram stories on Friday, December 27. The image, which was reposted by The Shade Room, shows the “Mercy” rapper standing next to a Christmas tree wearing a white, graphic-print hoodie. Fans of Jhene’s can instantly see that the graphic in the center of the hoodie is actually a photo of her while she is standing outside at night. The singer is wearing an all-blue ensemble, as well as braids in the photo.

Fans took notice of the fact that Jhene decided to post the image of Sean on her personal Instagram page. The Shade Room’s millions of followers expressed their views on the couple possibly getting back together after the outlet shared the snap.

“Plot twist: They never broke up,” one fan insisted.

“I love their energy for one another,” another follower acknowledged of the exes.

“They so toxic lmao, but I cannot stop loving them together,” one fan assessed.

Jhene and Sean began dating in 2017. The two ended their relationship back in March after rumors began to swirl that they were no longer on good terms. While the pair never confirmed why they broke up, Sean was seen with his ex, Ariana Grande, shortly before he and Jhene went public with their breakup. They reportedly dropped several hints that they were having issues in their relationship, such as Jhene deciding to change her tattoo (which had Sean’s face on it) back in May 2018.

Although Jhene and Sean decided to end their romantic relationship with one another, the two have seemed to be on good terms since the breakup. Shortly after their split, Jhene took to Instagram to confirm that she has no ill feelings towards her rapper ex. She did so by responding to a fan’s question regarding their relationship.

“I’ve got tons of love for him…I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him,” she said at the time.

The pair have also turned to music to share their thoughts on their relationship and eventual breakup. Jhene said in her song “None of Your Concern” that their breakup left her “traumatized.” Sean also shared his role in the breakup and admitted to having Jhene on his mind on the same track.