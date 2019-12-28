WWE News: Future Baron Corbin Vs Roman Reigns Match Advertised With Unusual Stipulation

The feud between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin has been a centerpiece storyline on Friday Night SmackDown for a while now, and the rivalry shows no signs of slowing down for the foreseeable future. As documented by Sportskeeda, the Rogers Arena website has advertised a match for the February 14, 2020 episode of the show, and it has an interesting stipulation attached to it.

According to the report, the pair will compete against each other in a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match. The stipulation is in line with Corbin and Reigns’ current feud, which has revolved around the King of the Ring winner poking fun at “The Big Dog” because of his nickname. On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Corbin even covered Reigns in dog food with help from Dolph Ziggler, much to the displeasure of the WWE Universe.

While it’s entirely possible that the match could be subject to change, the very nature of the rivalry between Reigns and Corbin does warrant such a match. Usually, matches with these types of stipulations are booked so that heels can finally get their comeuppance at the hands of the babyface. Given that Corbin has been dominating Reigns for weeks, the Valentine’s Day bout could result in Reigns getting payback and setting up the end of the storyline.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, WWE has also considered booking the pair to face off in a Dog Collar match. The latest revelation suggests that the company has been adamant to create a match that fits the dog-centric nature of the storyline.

While the feud have been polarizing among the WWE Universe, it has positioned Reigns as the clear babyface. The former Universal Champion hasn’t always been the most popular superstar in WWE, despite management’s efforts to position him as the top babyface in the company. However, by feuding him against an unpopular heel like Corbin, the fans seem to be more supportive of “The Big Dog” in 2019.

The Reigns and Corbin feud should come to an end in the coming months, though. According to WrestlingNews.co, it’s a placeholder rivalry that will lead to Reigns receiving another push in the near future. The report states that WWE management has cooled off on the superstar because they don’t want fans to turn on him prior to WrestleMania 36.

The reported plan is to have him challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at the event. It remains to be seen, however, if WWE plans on putting the title back on Reigns.