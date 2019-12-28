WWE News: Huge Title Match Confirmed For ‘Royal Rumble’

The first big match for the 2020 "Royal Rumble" is set and in place.

On January 26, 2020, WWE will host their first big pay-per-view of the year with the Royal Rumble, and the card is already being built. 2019 may not yet be over, but the WWE Universal Championship match from the blue brand was confirmed on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. After a series of events which kept postponing the number one contender match, Daniel Bryan has earned the right to face off against ‘The Fiend.”

While there are just rumors for Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the Royal Rumble, “The Fiend” has his set in stone. Many have wondered who would step up to face Bray Wyatt for the title next, and there was no shortage of superstars wanting their shot.

On Friday evening, a Triple Threat Match was scheduled between Bryan, King Corbin, and The Miz. The winner of the match would receive a title shot against Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, but the match was postponed due to the interference of Roman Reigns.

Later, a match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz was set up as reported by the official website of WWE, but it also ran into trouble. Corbin and his servants interfered to attack both men which led to a double disqualification and the match amounting to nothing.

Finally, the Triple Threat was back on for the main event of Friday Night SmackDown, and there was finally a winner.

Finally, the match went off without any issues, but that doesn’t mean the outside interference was missing. At one point, Dolph Ziggler ran out to help Corbin, but that interference was stopped by Roman Reigns who took out both men which brought it down to just Bryan and The Miz.

After some back-and-forth action, The Miz locked in the Figure Four, but Bryan was strong enough to power out of the submission hold. Bryan was able to apply the LeBell Lock and put enough pressure on The Miz to get him to submit for the victory.

Loading...

While celebrating in the ring, Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt appeared on the TitanTron to congratulate his opponent. Wyatt teases the crowd about someone named “he,” and asks Bryan if he is willing to “let him in.”

Once Bray Wyatt disappears from the screen, Daniel Bryan goes back to celebrating with the crowd for the final SmackDown of the year. In just a few weeks at the Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan will get a shot at the WWE Universal Championship, but he will have to defeat “The Fiend” to capture it.