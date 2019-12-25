Before Netflix Adapted ‘The Witcher,’ There Was A Polish Version Of The TV Series

For those eager to track down the original 'Witcher' series, be prepared for some creative subtitles.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, as well as the Polish version. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

For those that have binged on Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher, and are craving more of the story, perhaps the original television show based on the popular book and video game franchise is something to check out. According to PC Gamer, a Polish version of The Witcher was adapted for TV in 2002.

The 13-part series is called Wiedzmin, which translates into English as The Hexer. While the natural response from fans may be to find out immediately where they can watch this version, the news is not great if you can’t understand Polish. Currently, the only way in which this show can be viewed with English subtitles is by searching on YouTube. The series does appear from time to time on this platform with English subtitles. However, the subtitles are fan-generated and, as PC Gamer points out, it makes for some interesting translations.

“That’s why we fights!” one subtitle reads.

However, if viewers can get past the subtitles, there is plenty of new content from the books that was not included in the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher. In particular, Geralt of Rivia’s (played by Henry Cavill in the Netflix series) backstory is explored further. While the streaming platform dives straight in and shows Geralt as a Witcher, the Polish adaptation further explains how he became a monster hunter. His childhood and training — along with his mutation — are featured, and viewers learn of the Law of Surprise well before it actually featured in the Netflix show.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

For those that do not want to read subtitles, the Polish TV series was also adapted to an English-dubbed movie. This means that the 13 episodes from the show were cut down to become movie-length. For those that are determined to watch the movie, which is generally regarded as pretty bad, pricey versions are available for purchase.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Witcher has just become the top-listed TV series for Netflix based upon its rating on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). Listed with an 8.8 rating, it currently puts it above other popular shows on the platform, including Stranger Things, Narcos, and The Haunting of Hill House.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but, as yet, no premiere date has been announced.