Charlie Sheen Tops ‘DWTS’ Cast Wish List For Season 29 Along With Christie Brinkley & NFL’s Ryan Shazier

Fans of Dancing with the Stars appear to be getting something of an early holiday gift with some new teasers and spoilers from ABC this week. Network executive Rob Mills just shared a few tidbits about where he sees things headed for the next season of DWTS. This seemingly confirmed the show’s renewal and return timeframe, as well as provided ideas the network has regarding some potential cast members.

Mills talked with Variety and said that there are already preliminary conversations happening about the Season 29 cast. As was done in 2019, it seems that there will only be one season of Dancing with the Stars coming in 2020, and it will air in the fall again.

Apparently, at the top of Mills’ wish list are a couple of familiar names. He mentioned former Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen. The actor had revealed this past fall as Dancing with the Stars aired that he had signed up to do Season 28. Unfortunately, he apparently dropped out at the last minute.

“I don’t think it’s a huge secret because he came out and talked about it, but I would still love Charlie Sheen to come on… [T]here’s a real sweetness and vulnerability, which would be really fun to showcase on the show,” Mills admitted.

Christie Brinkley was set to dance during Season 28 of DWTS too, but she took a tumble during rehearsals ahead of the premiere and broke her arm. Mills said that they had been trying to get Christie on the show for years, and they’d still love to have her hit the dance floor.

Former NFL player Ryan Shazier is also on the Season 29 DWTS wish list. In 2017, Shazier was seriously injured during a game, and he was nearly paralyzed. He was able to dance at his wedding earlier this year. Mills thinks that his story would be perfect for DWTS.

I’m truly blessed and humbled from all the prayers, love, and support that I have received . This is what keeps me going. Just continue to #Shalieve pic.twitter.com/p1kAZfG8xT — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 27, 2018

The preliminary DWTS wish list for Season 29 also includes someone else from the Queer Eye cast, given how great Karamo Brown was with partner Jenna Johnson last fall. Mills added that he knows Sean Spicer’s casting last fall was quite controversial, but he noted that the backlash they received doesn’t mean they won’t do something similar in the future.

Given ABC’s plan to air Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars next fall, this wish list probably will not transform into anything solid until late next summer or early fall.

Could they talk Charlie into giving it another shot and would Christie try again? Plenty of additional rumors will develop over the coming months and DWTS fans will be anxious to see who signs up for the next mirrorball trophy battle.