David Dobrik To Give One Lucky Fan A New Tesla

YouTuber David Dobrik will be awarding one person a brand new tesla on Christmas Eve.

One lucky person is going to enjoy an extra special Christmas this year. Popular YouTuber David Dobrik is giving back this holiday season by gifting one fan a brand new Tesla on Christmas Eve. He has partnered up once again with SeatGeek, a ticket buying app, and announced the giveaway in an Instagram post and explained the simple rules to follow in order to qualify for the award, according to Insider.

In order to be considered for the luxury vehicle, an Instagram user needs to only be following Dobrik and SeatGeek on Instagram. They then need to share his post on their story and tag a friend in the comments. It seems simple enough but the odds of winning are pretty unlikely, with over 3 million people having already liked the post and entered to win. The competition has earned Dobrik lots of new followers on Instagram, bumping him up to 10.8 million. In turn, SeatGeek has profited from the giveaway, having recently reached 1.6 million followers on their own Instagram page.

Ian Borthwick, otherwise known as Ian from SeatGeek in Dobrik’s vlogs, said on Twitter that he had taken a nap and woke up surprised to find that SeatGeek was gaining followers by the minute.

“I took a nap and David gave away a Tesla. At 4pm we had 50k followers, we just hit 1M. David has 2.4m likes and 1.25m comments, Number #8 trending in the US. I should take naps more often?”

This will hardly be the first vehicle that Dobrik has given away through his partnership with SeatGeek. Throughout the past several years, Dobrik has posted videos showing him giving away multiple, Mercedes, Teslas, BMWs, a Mustang, a Ford Bronco and more. Nearly every member of Dobrik’s friend group, known as the Vlog Squad, has received a new vehicle from him.

One of Dobrik’s most notable car giveaways occurred this past August and was featured in one of his most viewed videos yet. On that occasion he partnered up with a video game company named EA, which is short for Electronic Arts. The company gifted him with a brand new blue Lamborghini Huracán. Instead of keeping the car, Dobrik presented it to one of his longtime friends car enthusiast, Heath Hussar. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the video was particularly emotional bringing both Hussar and Dobrik to tears. The video currently sits at a whopping 14 million views. In addition, Dobrik boasts over 14 million subscribers on YouTube.