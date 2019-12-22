Normani Channels Her Inner Marilyn Monroe For ‘Diamonds’ Music Video With Megan Thee Stallion

Normani recently shared photos from her new music video with Megan Thee Stallion for their single, “Diamonds.”

The “Dancing With A Stranger” singer is no stranger to showing off her body on Instagram and made sure not to disappoint in her most recent update. Normani decided to post some clips from her part in the video on her personal Instagram page. In the first photo on her Instagram slideshow post, her 5.2 million followers are able to see her sitting on a silver, circular swing that is flowing inside of an auditorium. She is wearing a dark pink, satin bodysuit with a small train in the back. The bodysuit is eerily similar to Marilyn Monroe’s renowned pink gown that the actress wore for the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Normani made sure to stick with the diamonds theme for the rest of her ensemble. The singer is drenched in diamonds, from her choker necklace to the Laurel DeWitt garter belt she is wearing. She is also wearing diamond bracelets on each of her wrists in the photo and is also sporting diamond earrings. To further accessorize the look, Normani decided to add pink gloves for the music video as well.

Normani shares more details with her followers throughout the rest of her slides. In one slide, she is showing off her diamond grill that she is wearing on the bottom row of her teeth. She is also showing off her glowing skin and brown, shimmery lip gloss. For the third slide, her fans are able to see her pointy-toed heels, which are silver and covered in sequins. Her long legs are covered with fishnet stockings as she sits perched on the swing. The final slide shows Normani in the air once again, as she is captured singing her part of the song.

The “Waves” singer’s music video look seemed to be a hit with many of her followers. The post received more than 400,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments from Normani’s fans.

“The iconery of it all,” one follower wrote.

“WHO GAVE YOU PERMISSION?” another fan inquired.

“Sisssss you didn’t have to do it to em like this,” admired one follower.

“Ummmm yessss,” another encouraged.

Billboard reports that “Diamonds” is the first collaboration between Normani and hip-hop newcomer Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston, Texas natives teamed up for the lead single for the Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn soundtrack. The outlet reports that Birds of Prey will be released in February.