Someone Changed The Wikipedia Page For ‘Home Alone 2’ To Troll Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s mark on early 1990s family comedies just got a little darker.

In the days after President Trump was impeached, someone took to the Wikipedia page for the movie Home Alone 2 to make note of Trump’s ignominious mark. Trump played himself in the film, running into protagonist Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, where Kevin was staying after being accidentally stranded in New York away from his family. Trump, who owned the hotel both in the movie and real life, helped direct Kevin to the lobby in a brief cameo.

As Newsweek noted, someone decided to update the movie’s Wikipedia entry to include the news about Trump’s impeachment.

“On December 18th, 2019 Donald Trump became the first cast member of ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives,” the entry read.

It was quickly changed back and the reference removed, but not before a screenshot of the entry made its way to Twitter and gained some viral interest.

The intention behind the viral act of digital vandalism was not immediately clear, but it could be a response to a new tactic from Trump’s White House and some right-wing media outlets to claim that Trump was not actually impeached. As The Inquisitr reported, some Fox News hosts have been floating that theory, claiming that because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet sent the passed articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate to begin the trial, then the impeachment never really happened.

“So there you’ve got the word from a Constitutional scholar, who appeared on behalf of the Democrats,” Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said on Friday morning. “Until they hit send, he’s not impeached!”

Many have pushed back against this theory, with Trump’s critics taking opportunities online to remind the president that he has been impeached, including many who pointed out that he had also received the most votes in favor of impeachment of any president in United States history.

It appears the critics have not made their way to other Wikipedia pages for films featuring Trump. Before becoming president, the real estate mogul made cameos in a number of other movies and television specials, including the 1994 family comedy The Little Rascals. Trump played a wealthy oil tycoon and the father of the antagonist, Waldo. The Wikipedia page for The Little Rascals remained free of any mention of Trump’s impeachment.