Jill Duggar’s New Photo Stuns Her Followers On Instagram

Jill Duggar shared a new photo to her Instagram page where she stunned her followers by revealing that she had chopped off 14 inches of her long, brown hair. The former Counting On star shared an image of her hair next to a ruler, in an attempt to show much of her tresses were cut off.

The reality star revealed in an accompanying blog post that she always gets her hair trimmed twice a year and her bi-annual haircut was coming up when she decided that it was time for a change. She also shared with her fans that she was constantly getting headaches from having all that long hair cascading down her back and shared that her very active boys were always “getting tangled” in it.

The former reality star then shared that she has kept her tresses and is looking to donate them to an organization for her “hair to be used in a wig for kids or people who have lost their hair, like my mother-in-law when she was battling cancer over five years ago” she said in the post.

Jill also shared on her blog that she didn’t have my hair trimmed for the first time until she was about 14 years old. This is her first major haircut. The most she had trimmed up until this point in time was at most, 4-6 inches of hair.

The daughter of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, who is married to Derick Dillard and is the mother of Israel and Samuel, also shared a video detailing her experience in her blog, which can be seen below.

All of Jill’s sisters have long hair, as does her mother Michelle Duggar.

In the 2014 book “Growing Up Duggar,” Jill and her sisters Jana, Jessa and Jinger revealed that the reason they keep their hair so long has to do with their religious beliefs.

“Our hairstyle is our choice and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” they wrote in the book. “While it is a shame for a man to have long hair, a woman’s hair is her glory.”

Fans reacted positively to Jill’s new look and responded in kind in the comments section of the above post.

“Your new hair is gorgeous!!! Don’t you feel like a fresh new woman? Somehow a new hairstyle just can do that! You look way younger too if that’s even possible!” said one follower of the former reality star.

“Looks much healthier at that length and a great opportunity to donate the hair,” remarked another admirer of the Duggar daughter.

“I love it!! You look beautiful!” said another fan.