Kevin Jonas Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics To Instagram For Sentimental 10th Anniversary Post

Musician Kevin Jonas called his wife Danielle his “forever love” in a sentimental anniversary post shared with his 5 million followers. He revealed his deep feelings toward his wife of 10 years and shared never-before-seen wedding pics from the couple’s magical 2009 winter wonderland wedding to Instagram.

Kevin took a moment to reflect on his life with Danielle and revealed the three most important moments of his life.

He explained in the post that while it might be “traditional” for a man to forget important dates regarding the relationship with their wife, he will never forget three important milestones that led him to this all-important day.

The first was May 23, 2007, when Kevin and Danielle met while vacationing with their families in the Bahamas. The twosome had previously crossed paths at church events in New Jersey as children, reported People Magazine.

The second important date was July 2, 2009. On that day, Kevin flew to Danielle’s New Jersey home straight from a concert performance in Vancouver alongside Jonas Brothers bandmates Nick and Joe and asked her to be his wife. Kevin was only 21-years-old when he asked Danielle, then 22, to marry him after two years of dating.

The final date he noted in the post was the couple’s wedding date, December 19, 2009. Kevin and Danielle tied the knot six months after becoming engaged in a stunning wedding ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, with Nick and Joe as his best men. Over 400 guests attended the ceremony, along with celebrity pals including Demi Lovato, Jordin Sparks, and Joey Fatone.

In the post, Kevin called Danielle his “best friend” and said that their journey as a couple was “beginning.”

The twosome completed their family with daughters Valentina, 3 and Alena, 5.

Fans were touched by Kevin’s post of love and admiration for his wife and wished the couple many more years of happiness together in the comments section of the sequence of images.

“If my man don’t love me like that, I don’t want him. Happy anniversary,” said one fan of the couple.

“The world needs more Kevin’s,” remarked a second Instagram follower and fan of the family.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll always say it. You two are the most beautiful couple there is. Happy Anniversary” noted a third admirer.

Other fans commented on Instagram with red hearts, clapping hands, party hats, and toasting champagne emoji.

Kevin recently commemorated his love for his wife by getting a tattoo depicting her silhouette in a flowing gown, honoring her appearance in the Jonas Brothers music video for their comeback song “Sucker.”