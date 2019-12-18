NBC To Re-Air Gwen Stefani 2017 Holiday Variety Special ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’

NBC is re-airing the new-holiday classic television special Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas where the No Doubt singer will team up with special guest and longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton and other celebrities to help usher in the Christmas season.

Stefani and Shelton will be seen singing a duet of the song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” from her seasonal album of the same name in a repeat of a holiday special which was both filmed and aired in 2017.

The Stefani special proved to be popular during its debut noted The Hollywood Reporter.

NBC is re-running it this year for a new audience who might not have caught the fun and infectious take on a traditional Christmas variety show the first time it aired.

The special is part of the network’s “Oh what fun!” holiday lineup of special seasonal shows.

The one-hour primetime special features musical performances and fun, holiday sketches, capturing Stefani’s infectious spirit and iconic style, which is reflected throughout the episode.

The Voice coach also performs several songs from her holiday album during the hour-long tribute to the December holiday titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas, as well as several festive favorites, including “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Baby.”

Along with Shelton, her beau of the past four years and Stefani’s fellow The Voice coach, the singer welcomes other television and singing personalities to usher in the Christmas season. These include comedienne and talk show host Chelsea Handler, actor and comedian Ken Jeong, writer, producer, and comedian Seth MacFarlane and singer Ne-Yo.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the special in 2017, Stefani said the experience of creating the holiday special was really fun and its overall theme was based on the Christmas specials she loved to watch as a child. She cited the Christmas-themed episodes of The Donny & Marie Christmas Show and The Cher Show, which aired in the 1970s.

The singer also noted during the Ellen interview that she was hopeful that the series would invoke a moment in a family’s day when they could all come together and sit down to enjoy some seasonal entertainment that would be appropriate for everyone to enjoy.

It looks as if Stefani’s wish has come true, as NBC is rerunning it as a new Christmas classic on the heels of Stefani’s latest season as a coach on The Voice alongside Shelton.

Loading...

Season 17 of The Voice just wrapped its finale episode on December 17. Although Stefani had a singer in the finals, Rose Short, she did not score an overall win this season. It was fellow coach Kelly Clarkson who scored her third win out of four seasons as a coach on the show with vocalist Jake Hoot.

Gwen promoted the re-airing of her Christmas special in an Instagram post seen below.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas will air Thursday, December 19 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.