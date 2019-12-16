Olivia Jade Doesn’t Her Parents Legal Troubles Are Her Fault, Inside Sources Say

Olivia Jade just wants to move on from the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade is the daughter or Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who are currently wrapped up in the massive college admissions scandal. Even though her parents have been accused of cheating to get her and her sister Bella into college by falsely presenting them as crew recruits, Olivia doesn’t think that she should be blamed for their legal troubles, inside sources say according to In Touch.

Olivia has faced a lot of backlash ever since the news of the scandal broke. She was previously a successful YouTuber with big name brand deals with beauty products. She has since lost the brand deals and the respect of some of her fans. But she doesn’t believe she should be blamed for this whole mess.

“The way Olivia sees it, she didn’t ask her mom to get involved in the admissions scandal. It’s not her fault. She’s just trying to get on with things and build a career for herself,” an inside source said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia has publicly tried to regain her career as a YouTuber in recent weeks. She posted a four minute video to the platform after being notably silent for months. In the video, the former beauty guru and lifestyle vlogger said she couldn’t discuss any of the legal issues going on with her parents. However, she did say she wanted to start making videos again. It almost seemed as if she was asking her viewers for permission to return.

“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back. I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me,” she told her viewers.

Even though Olivia said she’d have a new video out soon, it has yet to arrive. This is likely because lawyers will have to approve it before it can be posted so to keep her parents from getting in to more hot water.

However, the star does seem to be posting on her social media again, having shared some selfies on Instagram.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters into The University of Southern California. They now face a plethora of charges, including mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They could potentially spend decades behind bars if they are convicted. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.