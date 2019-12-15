Donald Trump Blasts Fox News Poll Showing Increased Impeachment Support Among Independents

A new Fox News poll shows an increase in independent support for Donald Trump‘s impeachment, bringing the country’s overall support for the process to 54 percent. In response, the president took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the results and suggest they are inaccurate. The real estate mogul as pushed the network to hire a new pollster, Raw Story reports.

“The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster” Trump tweeted.

Not long after, Trump posted some of his own statistics.

“Approval Rating in Republican Party = 95%, a Record! Overall Approval Rating = 51%. Think of where I’d be without the never ending, 24 hour a day, phony Witch Hunt, that started 3 years ago!”

The Fox News poll in question reveals steady support for Trump’s impeachment. Notably, the surge in independent backing comes after the demographic previously appeared to waver on whether the president should be impeached or not. In the current poll, 45 percent of independent voters are in favor of impeachment, which is a 7-point increase from the last iteration of the survey in October.

But the poll also found that not everyone supportive of impeachment wants Trump removed from office. While 50 percent believe the president should be both impeached and removed from his position, 4 percent want him impeached in the House but not removed from office via the upcoming Senate trial.

Donald Trump: Impeachment is "a very sad thing for our country but it seems to be very good for me politically. The polls have gone through the roof for Trump.” Fox News Poll: 54% of Americans support impeaching Trump. pic.twitter.com/NKO63wePIP — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 15, 2019

Trump also took aim at Fox News’ negative coverage of his presidency Saturday night and suggested that if the network doesn’t provide favoarable coverage of him, it will end up like MSNBC and CNN.

Loading...

“Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing?”

A previous report said that Trump is unhappy with Fox News’ critical coverage of him during the impeachment hearings. Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano and Reason’s Nick Gillespie both offered critical angles of the impeachment probe into the president, with Napolitano going as far as to say that the evidence for the president’s impeachable behavior is “overwhelming.”

According to a former White House official, Trump believes that Fox News “screwed him.” The report mirrors Trump’s approach to Fox News in recent months, which has seen the president increasingly voice public criticism and concerns with the network’s coverage of pundits that are critical of his behavior.