Kelly Ripa Jokes About Daughter Lola’s Opinion Of Mom’s Fashion: ‘What I Wear Is Embarrassing And Awful’

Kelly Ripa normally gets high marks for her fashion sense, but it turns out that her harshest critic may be her own daughter.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos opened up about their 18-year-old’s thoughts on her parents’ fashion, joking that she is “mortified” by everything they put on. The couple spoke to People magazine about their daughter’s ideas on fashion, with Mark saying that Lola had “always been cool” and Kelly adding that this was in spite of her parents.

“We have nothing to do with it literally because she’s mortified by everything we put on,” Ripa joked.

Kelly added that Lola seems to have given up on giving mom any more fashion pointers.

“She doesn’t even bother with me. She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful,” the mom of three said. “But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right.”

Kelly didn’t seem too bothered, however, saying that a teenage daughter shouldn’t like what her mother is wearing.

Lola is nearing the end of her first semester at the famed Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, but recently took some time away from studying for finals to make a fashion mark with her mom. As The Inquisitr reported, the two appeared together on the red carpet for CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute and earned good marks for their attire. Kelly wore a black velvet mini dress while Lola appeared to emulate mom with her own dark long-sleeved mini dress.

Lola has started to get attention for her own fashion, stealing a bit of her mom’s spotlight and becoming a star in her own right. The 18-year-old has a growing following on Instagram, where she shares what appear to be some modeling shots mixed in with pictures of the family and her life at NYU.

Lola’s fashion criticisms haven’t put a crimp on the family dynamic, Ripa added. Kelly and Mark are very close with Lola and her two siblings, and she said that they spend as much time together as possible — especially around the upcoming holiday season. Lola has finals at NYU in the coming week and is expected to travel back downtown to spend the holidays with the whole family together.

“Time is really the thing we value,” Ripa said, adding, “They’re making more stuff all the time, but they’re not making more time. So time is really the thing we value.”