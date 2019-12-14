WWE Rumors: Huge ‘WrestleMania 36’ Plans In Place For All Three Brands

With months to go until the big event, WWE already has huge plans for all main roster brands.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, WWE will present its biggest event of the year with WrestleMania 36 and huge plans are already being put in place. Even though 2019 has yet to end and there is still one more pay-per-view this weekend, the promotion is already putting things together for WrestleMania in Tampa. Now, rumors are also flying around that there will not only be two brands represented at the biggest wrestling event of the whole year.

With the brand separation being much more defined since Friday Night SmackDown moved to FOX, WWE is going to make sure there is full inclusion. Not only will the blue brand have proper representation at WrestleMania 36, but it is obvious that Monday Night Raw is going to be highly present too.

Now, there is speculation that a third main roster brand will have a presence there as well.

WrestleMania 36 is going to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and it is going to be a huge event. Matches from both Raw and SmackDown will fill the card, but WrestleVotes is reporting that NXT is going to have some kind of presence felt there too.

It’s not known if there will be a match or yellow brand superstars involved in a battle royal or even if they just make appearances. Of course, there is a lot of time to go before the PPV, but it seems as if all three of the top brands will be seen in Florida in April of 2020.

Heard from a well placed source, as of now, NXT will have a role at WrestleMania. Not talking about TakeOver, but on the actual Mania card. No details as to who or what, but an NXT presence will be felt at Raymond James Stadium. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 12, 2019

Since it is only December, there is no way of telling what is going to happen at WrestleMania 36, but WWE is playing this smart. If the rumors end up coming true and NXT is a part of the PPV, that is likely going to be all because of this year’s Survivor Series.

Once NXT joined the main roster in mid-September, it was announced they would be a part of Survivor Series. The build-up leading to the pay-per-view was incredibly done and fans loved seeing all three shows battle it out for brand warfare and it worked well for the entire company.

It has already been confirmed that NXT will have a presence at the Royal Rumble in April, and it appears the trend will continue with other big events. This presence in April means at the actual PPV and not including NXT TakeOver: Tampa.

WWE has made it a point to make Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT as equal as possible on the main roster. They aren’t the same at all, but the three brands are great in their own ways and that is why they will all be on WrestleMania 36 and in the center spotlight.