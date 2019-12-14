Georgia Macy will head to Vassar University in the fall.

There is finally some good news in the Huffman-Macy family. Felicity Huffman’s youngest daughter, Georgia Macy, has been accepted to Vassar University. The 17-year-old will be heading to the New York based college in the fall of 2020. She added “Vassar 2024” to her Instagram bio this past week, according to Vanity Fair.

Some speculated that Georgia’s chances at getting into college would be affected by her mother’s infamous involvement in the college admissions scandal. This all occurred prior to when it came time for Georgia to apply. Nevertheless, the teen was able to get accepted on her own. She took a different route than her older sister, Sophia Grace Macy, who is taking a gap year in wake of the scandal. It was for Sophia Grace that Huffman admitted to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, to boost her SAT scores. Sophia Grace, who had hopes of becoming an actress, did not know of her mother’s wrong doing at the time.

Meanwhile, Huffman’s husband William H. Macy has praised Georgia’s academic excellence.

“My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it,” he said.

Even though it was her older sister that was more affected by the scandal, Georgia also certainly felt the heat when the news first broke. On the night that Huffman was arrested this past March, FBI agenst burst into her family’s home with their guns drawn. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Macy has discussed how traumatized his daughters were from this frightening event. They have both been in therapy to get over what happened and also come to grips with what their mother did.

Macy explained that that both Sophia Grace and Georgia’s relationship with Huffman was affected by the events that transpired and that it will take time to build that trust back.

“After her arrest Felicity found a wonderful family therapist and we’ve all been going (in various combinations) for the last few months. There is much to be done, and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through, but we are making progress.”

He went on to say that his eldest daughter now battles nightmares and struggles with sleeping alone.

Luckily, things turned out okay for Huffman who only ended up being sentenced to 14 days in prison. She has completed her jail time and has been busy with community service work.