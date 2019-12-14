WWE News: Final Card For Sunday’s ‘TLC’ – Seven Matches Confirmed, Stipulations

The card only has seven matches, but another one or two could be added.

On Sunday evening, the final WWE pay-per-view of the year will take place with TLC which has had quite little build-up. Injuries and other situations have caused for some rumored matches to be scrapped, but the card for TLC does have seven confirmed bouts with many having stipulations attached. While some more matches could be added to the card before it is time for it to go live, the card has been virtually finalized after Friday Night SmackDown.

There were rumors that a match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship was going to be on the card, but it had to be scrapped. Braun Strowman is dealing with a back injury which won’t allow him to enter the ring for a match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The match most likely to land in the main event will be WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt facing off against The Miz. It is not expected that it will be Miz taking on “The Fiend,” but the sweater-wearing Wyatt who is the host of the “Firefly Fun House” segments. As of this writing, there is no gimmick or stipulation attached to this match and it is not for the title.

Another big match on the card has The New Day defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. As reported by the official website of WWE, this will be a Ladders Match which could lead it to being the most entertaining bout on the entire card.

WWE

In an interesting move, The Viking Raiders have decided to issue an open challenge on Sunday for their Raw Tag Team Championship. There had been speculation that they would be facing Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C., but that didn’t end up being confirmed for TLC.

Loading...

As of Saturday afternoon, there were only seven matches totally confirmed for TLC and none assigned to the Kickoff Show yet. It is possible that one or two more could be added to the card, but that still remains to be seen.

Here is the fully announced card for TLC 2019: