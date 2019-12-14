Arlando Henderson Accused Of Stealing $88,000 From Bank, Posting Pics Of The Stolen Loot On Facebook

Cops promptly arrested the former bank employee after bragging about his alleged crime on social media.

A North Carolina man is accused of stealing $88,000 from the vault at the bank where he had worked. Police began to suspect Arlando Henderson of the crime after he allegedly posted pictures of himself on social media holding stacks of the stolen loot and showing off the luxurious lifestyle he was allegedly living thanks to the money.

As CNN reports, if you’re going to rob a bank — your employer in particular — it’s probably best not to brag about the crime and post photographs of the evidence on Facebook and Instagram. Arlando Henderson is learning that the hard way.

Henderson allegedly stole $88,000 in cash from the vault at the bank where he worked, over the course of 18 visits to the vault after customers had deposited cash. He then promptly allegedly set about to bragging about the capers on social media.

“Throughout July and August 2019, Henderson used a social media account to post several pictures of him holding large stacks of cash,” the criminal indictment against him reads.

Indeed, photos on Facebook and Instagram show him living a life of luxury, stacks of cash wherever he went. In one photo, he poses in front of what appears to be a nightclub, holding and instrument, with loose bills at his feet.

In another, he seemingly admitted to the crime, bragging that he made it look easy but that it’s actually a process.

That “process,” authorities say, allegedly involved destroy[ing] certain documents” and that he “made, or caused others to make, false entries in the bank’s books and records to cover up the theft.”

It wasn’t posing with the allegedly-stolen loot that got the law on his tail, however. Rather, it was what he allegedly did with it. Specifically, authorities say, he used $20,000 of the allegedly-stolen money to put down a down payment on a new Mercedes-Benz at a Southern California dealer. True to form, he then posted photos of himself with the car, holding some cash.

He then allegedly used stolen cash to falsify bank documents to obtain a loan from another financial institution to pay off the remaining balance on the car from the previous bank.

Henderson’s alleged schemes caught up to him on December 4, when he was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

He’s been charged with two counts of financial institution fraud, 19 counts of theft, embezzlement, and misapplication, 12 counts of making false entries, and transactional money laundering. If convicted on all counts and given the maximum sentence for each, he could be sentenced to decades behind bars.