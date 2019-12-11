Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi Webster ‘Cutest Travel Buddy’ In New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner shares the cutest snap of daughter Stormi in latest Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner posted the cutest photos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Instagram.

In the recent images, little Stormi sported a rose gold thermal jacket, matched with a pair of grey sweatpants. She was seated cozily in what seemed to be a private jet.

In the first photo, Stormi looked at the camera and gave the cutest pout, with one hand on the armchair, while the other is down. The next snap showed Stormi giving the sweetest smile, seemingly directed at her mother, who was taking the photo. The last image showed baby Stormi trying to give a “kiss,” as she leaned forward with her hands on the seat of the chair.

The images went viral on the social media site just minutes after the post went live. It garnered over 2.5 million likes and more than 13,000 comments from Kylie’s 153 million followers. Thousands of admirers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post, where many left compliments for baby Stormi’s latest set off photos.

“Stop!!!!! This is going to break the internet,” an admirer wrote.

“Let me babysit that kid, wow, we could be besties,” said another.

Another fan suggested that the reality star give Stormi her own Instagram account.

Kylie’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, also joined in and wrote, “my angel face!!!!!”

Kylie also posted an adorable Instagram story featuring baby Stormi. In the latest share, the duo posed for the camera, both smiling. However, in this share, the little one seemed to be a bit shy and hid behind her mother’s leg.

In the snap, Kylie wore a clinging champagne top and light brown leather trousers that showed her hourglass figure. She paired the look with pink pointed court shoes and a small pink handbag. She wore her usual full-on makeup — high arched eyebrows, heavy contour, brown eyeshadows, thick winged eyeliners and falsies, as well as a nude lipstick. Stormi, on the other hand, was dressed in a cozy printed jumper, black sweat pants and sported little black trainers.

As reported by Daily Mail Online, the impromptu photo session happened before Kylie went out for a sisters’ night out with Kendall Jenner.

It’s no secret that the 22-year-old reality star often travels with her little one. In fact, just days ago, Kylie took her daughter on her first snowboarding trip, and the one-year-old did not disappoint. On Friday, the businesswoman updated her Instagram account with a post showing her little girl’s snowboarding skills.