Roku Will Now Stream Season 1 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ For Free

However, viewers can only watch the first season of 'Game of Thrones' during Roku's Stream-a-thon which starts at the end of the month.

For those who haven’t yet watched HBO‘s Game of Thrones, or even for those that want to relive the spectacle of the first season, before everything went downhill for the Starks, Roku is now offering Season 1 to stream for free, according to CNET.

For many, the option of watching Game of Thrones is restricted for financial reasons. However, Roku is set to change that with the offer of the first season for free, regardless of whether or not users have a subscription to HBO. Along with Game of Thrones, select episodes of HBO’s hit series, Chernobyl, will join Euphoria, and Barry, among other series, on Roku Channel, which is the media streamer’s channel.

Besides it only being the first season, there is another catch to this offer. The select HBO series will only appear for free during Roku’s second edition of its Stream-a-thon, which will air from December 26, 2019, to January 1, 2020. This means that viewers will have to get in quick if they want to binge all of this HBO goodness for free. Of course, if viewers miss out, there is always the option of subscribing to HBO afterward. And, likely, this is what Roku and HBO are hoping for as they aim to hook potential new fans into their subscriber services.

TechCrunch also points out that as a part of the promotion, Roku is also offering a special deal that offers the HBO + Cinemax value pack at a reduced cost. This deal would see a saving of approximately five dollars per month compared to normal prices.

HBO

In addition, it is not just HBO series that will be offered for free. Cinemax, CONtv, Dove Channel, EPIX, FitFusion, The Great Courses Signature, HBO, Hallmark Movies Now, Pantaya, Smithsonian Channel Plus, Starz, Showtime, Stingray Karaoke, and UP Faith & Family will also have series on offer for free during the marathon.

Loading...

The Roku deal is not the only offer via subscription services that sees HBO content on offer. Amazon also has a deal going with HBO that sees some of its older content being offered to Amazon Prime subscribers. However, the upcoming Roku deal is still the best offer for HBO content — even if it is for a limited time only.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow, was recently nominated for a Golden Globe award in the category of best actor. This nomination was the only one for Game of Thrones this year.