Lindsey Graham Says He Will Try To End Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial ‘As Quickly As Possible’

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham recently appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo and spoke about the possibility of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump reaching the Senate if articles of impeachment pass the House of Representatives, Breitbart reports.

According to Graham, his goal is to end the trial “as quickly as possible.”

“Here’s what I’m going to do with the trial: I’m going to try to get it over as quickly as possible, listen to the House case — let them present their case. If there’s nothing new and dramatic, I would be ready to vote, and we can do all this other stuff in congressional oversight.”

Graham suggested that his planned approach is for the “good of the country” and claimed that when the 51 Republicans in the Senate have “heard enough,” the trial will conclude, and Trump will be acquitted.

The 64-year-old politician continued to claim that Trump should “celebrate” following the verdict, although the Senator acknowledged the president would likely want to call the chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, or Biden’s son, Hunter,

“We can look at this other stuff outside of impeachment. Impeachment is tearing the country apart. I don’t want to give it any more credibility than it deserves.”

Although Graham has been one of Trump’s most ardent defenders, he has broken with him on numerous occasions. Per CNN, Graham recently said that he is certain that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, breaking with Trump and the GOP and their controversial theory that Ukraine — not Russia — meddled in the election.

Speaking to CNN, Graham said that he has “no doubt” that Russians stole the Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails. He later said that Ukraine had “zero” involvement in the hacking of the DNC and stolen emails, and said that whether or not Ukrainian individuals met with DNC operatives is something he has not yet seen validated.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently pushed the theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, echoing the claims of Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who recently sold the theory on the same program.

The current impeachment probe into Trump is examining allegations that the president pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden using foreign aid as leverage. Trump’s camp is reportedly pushing the Ukraine theory to provide a defense to justify the president’s decision to withhold aid from the Eastern Europe country.