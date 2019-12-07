Heartache For ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee As Her Mom Ends Cancer Treatment, Moves Into Hospice Care

The heartache for Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee over her mom’s cancer battle took a turn for the worse on Friday when Angie Douthit announced that she would be ending treatment soon and moving into hospice care.

The reality television show star’s mother has been in a long and painful battle with cancer that has spread to her liver and brain. Douthit took to Instagram on Friday to share another heartbreaking update, saying that she was set to have two final rounds of radiation and will be ending treatment to focus on end-of-life care. She told followers that she had a few more days in the hospital before receiving hospice care in her home.

“Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good,” Douthit wrote. “The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given.”

Douthit noted that she was in severe pain, unable to open her eyes at times and needed daughter Kaylee to help write the post for her. The deeply religious Douthit said that God had told her early after her diagnosis that she would heal but not before a “long dark journey,” and that this was all part of it.

“I’m starting to think this is what He meant by long dark journey,” she wrote. “So please pray for me that I will be strong and be able to stop vomiting. Also please pray that I will be a mighty warrior for Christ. I love every one of you. I thank you so much for your prayers.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Douhit had shared a previous post telling followers that she had to be rushed to the emergency room after being hit with a sudden dizzy spell.

Throughout the ordeal, Mackenzie had frequently shared updates with fans, including an Instagram post late this week where she was laying beside her mother in bed. She also took to Twitter amid her mom’s hospitalization, asking fans to pray that her pain could soon be over.

Douthit’s cancer battle has also been featured prominently on the MTV reality show. In an August episode of Teen Mom OG, Douthit revealed that doctors had given her six months to live. It then showed the difficult conversation between Mackenzie and her mom about what the remaining months would be like, with Douthit lamenting that the most difficult part was coming to the realization that “my grandkids won’t remember me.”