‘Pump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay & Boyfriend Brock Davies Go Instagram Official With Breathtaking New Photo

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star took a deep dive back into the relationship pool.

Scheana Shay has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend. The 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules star posted a stunning photo to the social media platform which shows her hunky new guy holding her up over his head after catching her by a waterfall in Indonesia.

In the caption to the gorgeous pic, Scheana informed fans that her single self “died” in Bali. She promised more details, but it definitely looks like she died and went to heaven based on this breathtaking pic.

While Scheana previously confirmed she is in a new relationship with Australian pro rugby player and trainer Brock Davies, the jaw-dropping Instagram post marks the first time the Vanderpump Rules veteran has shared a photo with her hot new boyfriend to social media.

In the comments section to the post, several of Scheana’s famous friends raved about her unique way of introducing her man to her Instagram fans.

“You just won all IG relationship announcements,” wrote Big Brother star Holly Allen.

Bachelor alums Jasmine Goode and Corinne Olympios also reacted to the Vanderpump Rules beauty’s over-the-top post, as did Queer Eye‘s Jai Rodriguez.

“Haha!!! Love it! Yeah!!!!!” Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi wrote.

Brock Davies also commented on the post after someone tagged him to tell him how lucky he is to be dating Scheana and asked him to treat her well.

“Thank you and I agree how lucky I am,” Brock replied.

“Aawwwwwww I’m lucky baby!” Scheana chimed in.

Scheana’s post has received more than 26,000 likes as fans seem to approve of her deep dive back into the relationship pool.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, the amazing Bali backdrop for Scheana’s new Instagram photo comes after Brock reportedly “tricked” her into vacationing with him to Indonesia.

In an interview with Us Weekly last month, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss revealed that Scheana was told she would be traveling with Brock to his hometown of Australia, but that at the last minute, he surprised her with a plane ticket to Bali.

A peek at Brock’s Instagram page shows no trace of Scheana — yet. There are some photos taken from the Indonesia trip, but Brock appears solo in the pictures he has posted on his page — unless you count the one where he’s smiling next to an elephant.

Fans will likely see more of Scheana’s relationship with Brock play out on Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming eighth season, starting next month on Bravo.