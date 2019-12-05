Donald Trump Dares House To Impeach Him Just Minutes Before Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment

Donald Trump returned from his shortened NATO trip this week to an ongoing impeachment inquiry in the House, and apparently the trial was on his mind. Early Thursday morning, Trump sent out a series of tweets daring Democrats to impeach him, just minutes prior to Nancy Pelosi announcing that she was officially asking the House to draft articles of impeachment against the president.

According to Fox News, Trump attacked the inquiry, accusing House Democrats of continuing the investigation without finding anything against him and warning them to act now.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,” he wrote.

He also threatened to force House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to testify. However, despite his threats, he doesn’t have the power to force people to testify. The process will instead be informed by Senate Republicans, Senate Democrats and the White House.

“We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!” Trump concluded.

House progressives held an hours-long hearing on Wednesday with multiple law professors appearing to testify that the president abused his office when he allegedly pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his chief political opponent, presumably to help him in the 2020 election.

Shortly after the tweets, as The Inquisitr reported, Pelosi called for the House to proceed with drafting the articles of impeachment against the president. She said that the facts were “uncontested” and that Trump violated the Constitution, leaving her no choice but to act.

The White House immediately reacted, with Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham issuing a statement saying that Democrats should be “ashamed,” asserting that the president hadn’t done anything wrong, a line that many other Republicans have repeated since the announcement was made.

"Democrats have been trying to impeach @realDonaldTrump since he was first elected in 2016 and will use any means to do so.

The Democrats delivered their verdict regardless of due process or the facts, and now they are rushing a vote for political expedience." pic.twitter.com/FAHoBJXzhT — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) December 5, 2019

A speedy trial in the Senate could benefit Trump politically. If witnesses like Hunter Biden were asked to testify, it could gain the president political points. It would also benefit Trump in the 2020 election to have the impeachment proceedings out of the way so that it isn’t the focus of the election cycle.