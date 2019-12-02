These Are The 5 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals On Amazon

With Black Friday over, it is time for Cyber Monday deals. This year Amazon is offering some great specials on televisions during its big sale. From people on a budget looking for small TVs to fit into little spaces to those who want among the largest sets available, the website has plenty of fabulous deals for the busiest online shopping day of the season.

It also looks like Amazon is pushing TVs that have its Fire TV service built into them. They are offering an extra freebie to customers who purchase a Fire TV edition on Cyber Monday. People who purchase an Insignia or Toshiba set with Fire TV built in can also receive a free Echo Dot using the code FTVE19, after adding an Insignia or Toshiba-branded Fire TV to their carts along with the Echo Dot. The Dot provides users with a small speaker and the ability to ask Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, questions, as well as control compatible smart home devices.

Sometimes it can be challenging to decipher Amazon’s sales because they offer various options for how to view them. Plus, Amazon sometimes has special lightning deals and limited-time sales. Because of that, The Inquisitr boiled down the best television offerings for Cyber Monday, and here are the Top 5 Cyber Monday TV deals on the popular shopping website.

Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV Edition

The Insignia 32-inch Fire TV edition is on sale on Cyber Monday for just $99.99 when customers order through Amazon’s Alexa or the online site. This is a smaller TV, so it’s great for tight spaces. This television features 720p picture quality with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant built into the easy-to-use included remote. With three HDMI ports, a USB port, and more, this 4-star rated TV is a great value. Don’t forget to add the Echo Dot and use FTVE19 to get it for free.

Toshiba 43-Inch LED Fire TV Edition

Another Fire TV edition, the Toshiba 43-inch TV offers a larger set for consumers looking for something midsized. At $199.99, it is $100.01 off the regular retail price. The included remote features Alexa voice control, making it easy to switch channels, launch apps, search for content, control other smart home devices, and more. Among the set’s various inputs are three HDMI ports and one USB port. Plus, users can also receive the Echo Dot for free with this television.

TLC 50-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV

The TLC 50-inch 4K Roku TV is $240 off on Cyber Monday at Amazon. The price is $239.99, and the set has four stars out of five in the reviews. The TV features three HDMI ports and one USB port. Plus, it is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easy to fit in with other smart home devices.

Samsung 55-Inch Series Ultra HD Smart TV With Alexa Compatibility

Loading...

The Samsung 55-inch Ultra HD Smart TV is priced at $697.99, which is a savings of $500, according to a Forbes report. The television has a Quantum processor 4K, which instantly upscales content to 4K for a sharp picture and stunning color. It boasts a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and it is Alexa compatible.

Samsung 82-Inch QLED 8K Series Ultra HD Smart TV With Alexa Compatibility

For the ultimate viewing experience, this Samsung 82-inch QLED 8K Series Ultra HD Smart TV offers the largest savings at $5,000 off for Cyber Monday. Even with the huge savings, the television costs $4,997.97. It features four HDMI inputs, and it has a four out of five-star rating on Amazon.