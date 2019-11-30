Jessica Kwong Fired For Donald Trump Thanksgiving Story, Says She Filed It Wednesday, ‘Newsweek’ Didn’t Update

The terminated reporter argued that she notified 'Newsweek' of Trump's change of plans, but said that they waited too long to properly update the original story.

Jessica Kwong, the former Newsweek reporter who originally published a story on President Donald Trump‘s Thanksgiving plans titled “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more,” was fired from the publication, but has since alleged that the publication didn’t update the story with the new information in a timely manner.

According to The Washington Examiner, Kwong’s original story on the topic of the president’s plan for the American holiday was published before the president’s secretive trip to the Middle East was made public.

Kwong, in an update to The Washington Examiner, argued that she was assigned the story a week prior to anyone in the public knowing what Trump’s real plans for Thanksgiving actually were and filed the story on Wednesday.

She also stated that as soon as she found out that the president’s plans had radically changed, she contacted Newsweek‘s editor on duty to make him or her aware of the changes and then she claimed that the editor assigned the newly updated version of the story to a different reporter, failing to update Kwong’s original story in time.

Prior to Kwong’s explanation of what she believes happened that led to the failure, Newsweek told The Washington Examiner that it had already investigated what might have went wrong leading up to the publishing of the inaccurate story, before revealing what course of action they took as a result.

“The story has been corrected, and the journalist responsible has been terminated. We will continue to review our processes and, if required, take further action,” a Newsweek spokesperson said.

Several hours after Kwong’s original piece was published, Newsweek updated her story with a new headline that read, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing — and surprising U.S. troops in Afghanistan.”

At the end of the updated version of that story, Newsweek added information to reflect the changes that were made.

“This story has been substantially updated and edited at 6:17 p.m. EST to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan. Additional reporting by James Crowley,” the update read.

Kwong later apologized for the apparent mix-up in a tweet on Thursday evening.

“Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan-an honest mistake,” Kwong wrote as part of her apologetic tweet.

Trump headed to Afghanistan to surprise U.S. troops on Thanksgiving https://t.co/f7Xeqz1ZGQ Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan-an honest mistake. Story has already been updated, as shown in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g9CfPaV2kQ — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) November 29, 2019

But the damage was already done, as Trump and several others on social media seized on the opportunity to label the original Newsweek story as “fake news,” asking his followers in a Thursday evening tweet, “I thought Newsweek was out of business?”

There have been no further updates on Kwong’s Twitter account since the incident.