‘DWTS’ Pro Alan Bersten Gets A Bit Carried Away By His ‘Baby’ After Mirrorball Win

Fans and famous friends are finding the dance pro's video posts hilarious!

Dancing with the Stars pro-Alan Bersten is getting a bit carried away by his “baby” after winning a mirrorball during season 28 alongside The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Alan has been posting one fun video after another, where he is sharing with his followers his affection for the new addition to his family. In the clips, he treats the trophy like his own child.

Alan is the current professional winner of the ABC competition series and this is his first overall win since joining the show during season 20 as a member of the show’s troupe of dancers. Alan made his debut as a professional dance partner in season 25

In a new video clip, Alan shared a sweet sequence of what appears to be a family member feeding their own child in a high chair. The video then pans to Alan and his bib-clad mirrorball, seated in a baby chair, while he attempts to feed it. He used the #mybaby to tag the video on Instagram.

Several of Alan’s Dancing with the Stars family members quickly commented on the video, including Brown who told her fellow mirrorball winner “you have taken this too far.”

Fellow pro-Peta Murgatroyd said “oh geez” in response to the silly clip where Alan said he loves spending time at home with the babies.

Prior to this hilarious clip, Alan posted another video of himself rocking what appeared to be a baby in a carriage back and forth, but instead of a child, his mirrorball was being cradled. He then posted a video where he can be seen placing the trophy in an infant car seat.

In response to the above video, friend and fellow pro-Jenna Johnson stated, “I hate you.”

Loading...

Former season 25 mirrorball winner Jordan Fisher said he would give his pro-pal tips on how to care for his new baby, including the best gentle shampoos for “her baths.”

Fans cheered on the professional dancer for a win all season alongside Brown as they competed each week with dances that showed the Bachelorette star’s progression as a performer. Fans also looked forward to a future romance for Alan and Hannah, who had obvious chemistry throughout the season. The fellow competitors, for the time being, are just friends.

“Even Alan, who has been linked to past partners, says he sees a future with Hannah, but not a romantic one. Not now, anyway,” said an insider of the friends to Life & Style Magazine.

“Some of their friends have urged them to take their friendship and obvious chemistry to the next level, so you just never know,” continued the insider to the publication.

Dancing with the Stars will not be returning for a spring season. Therefore, Alan can continue to baby his trophy for an entire year until the show returns in the fall of 2020.