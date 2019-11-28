Briana DeJesus Reveals If She Is Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’ After ‘Hard’ Season

The Teen Mom 2 season finale aired this week and for Briana DeJesus, it was a “hard” season. According to Pop Culture, after the finale aired, Briana took to Twitter and some fans thought it sounded like the mom-of-two was leaving the show.

“Guys, thanks for tuning in and watching my Story. I am extremely grateful that I am able to share my life in hopes of changing others..being on a docuseries is overwhelming at times but I am glad the season is over and I can’t wait to move forward in life,” Briana said.

Of course, the “moving forward” part of the tweet had some fans concerned that Briana had decided to walk away from the hit MTV reality show. Considering she recently purchased a brand-new home for her and her family, it wouldn’t be too surprising to learn that she had decided to step away from the camera and live a quieter life. She was added to the cast in 2017 as a fifth cast member after appearing on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. Her relationship with Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, was chronicled on her first season. On the most recent season of the show, fans watched as Briana’s long-distance relationship played out.

When curious fans asked if she had decided to leave Teen Mom 2 after a couple of seasons, Briana clarified that she had not made that decision, at least not yet. She revealed that the recent season had just been especially difficult for her.

“Lol na, well I hope not. Just happy this season is over. It was definitely hard for me,” Briana explained to a fan who asked if she was leaving the show.

She then went on to thank the show for putting her story together this season.

“Also thanks to @TeenMom for putting my story together so gracefully (at times lmao),” she wrote.

The Teen Mom 2 season finale showed Briana’s long-distance relationship with her boyfriend John coming to an end. She revealed that the two had been having problems for quite some time, even before the two took a vacation together. She decided to end things with John via text message. As it turns out, John didn’t seem too shocked that Briana was ending the relationship and explained that he “already knew.”

For now, Briana DeJesus seems content focusing on her life as a mom to her two young girls, 8-year-old Nova and 2-year-old Stella.