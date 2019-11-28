Is Target Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Target will be open on Thanksgiving day, 2019. Typically, Target opens its doors at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. ET. However, on Turkey Day, Deal News reports that the popular shopping spot will allow employees the majority of the day off before opening at 5 p.m. when the store doorbusters and Black Friday sales begin. Target will then close again at 1 a.m. before reopening on Black Friday at 7 a.m.

For those who plan on starting their shopping at Target on Thanksgiving, there will be doorbusters available throughout the day online, and the store will offer free shipping with purchases, according to Deal News.

The website also offered some advice for members of Target’s loyalty program and people with RedCards. RedCard members will have the opportunity to shop for doorbusters and Black Friday deals as early as Wednesday this week.

“Black Friday will start early for RedCard holders and members of the Target Circle loyalty program. RedCard holders can shop select Black Friday deals online the day before Thanksgiving, while Target Circle members will get early access starting at 6 pm CST that day. Online deals will kick off for the general public on Thanksgiving morning.”

Forbes is also reporting on several of Target’s upcoming doorbusters. They’re stating that you can save 100 dollars on a PlayStation VR Bundle that included five games. As for Apple products, Target will offer an 80 dollar saving on a current Apple 10.2-inch iPad.

Some of the department store’s best doorbuster deals involve Smart Devices from Google and Amazon, Forbes states.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

If you’re planning to buy an Amazon Echo, then Thanksgiving is an excellent time to do so. You can save up to 22 dollars on a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot and up to 40 dollars on the Amazon Echo speaker or Amazon Echo Show 5.

For Google fans, you can purchase a Google Nest Mini speaker for only 29 dollars, saving yourself 20 dollars in the long run.

Loading...

Kiplinger conducted further research on the upcoming Target doorbusters. They claim one of the best deals you can get is on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones. They will be marked down to 129.99 dollars, which is approximately 60 percent off their regular retail value.

If you need a new computer, don’t miss out on their Chromebook doorbuster. You can nab an 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP for just under 100 dollars.

“The laptop comes with 4GB memory, has a quick start-up time, built-in security software, and up to 11 hours of battery life,” Kiplinger reports.

Additional doorbusters include kitchen appliances such as the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp, and several Samsung Galaxy deals.