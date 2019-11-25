Hoda Kotb Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Joel Schiffman, Shocks ‘Today Show’ Co-Hosts With On-Air Announcement

Hoda Kotb kicked off a busy and exciting holiday week with some joyous news — that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman!

People Magazine reported that the 55-year-old announced the big news on Monday morning’s broadcast of The Today Show, but not without a bit of buildup first.

“You guys, I have to tell you something. A friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she told her co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker.

“I’ll give you her initials,” she continued, garnering up even more suspense before dropping the news.

“Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged,” she revealed, flashing her stunning engagement rings to her pals.

Naturally, the rest of the Today Show team were shocked and ecstatic about the on-air announcement, which left Jenna open-mouthed in excitement and Savannah jumping out of her seat.

The crew shared their congratulations and all took turns hugging Hoda, who then offered more details about her now-fiance’s sweet proposal.

The morning show host explained that she and Joel, 61, had just finished up a romantic dinner on the beach over the weekend when he told her that he had something else he wanted to say.

“He said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee,” she said. “Then he said ‘Will you be my wife?'”

Hoda and Joel, a financier, have been together for six years.

The longtime Today Show anchor revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2015 that she met her beau while at an event signing autographs, Today.com reported.

Joel ended up being one of the men in line waiting for her signature. They went on their first date shortly after, with the help of Today Show executive producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen.

Over the course of their relationship, the pair have adopted two daughters together — Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, seven months, with Hope joining their family earlier this year in April. The children have not been told of their parents’ engagement.

“We’re still trying to figure that part out,” Hoda noted.

Of course, social media was buzzing over the news of Hoda’s engagement, with many friends and fans taking to Twitter to congratulate the morning show host on her exciting announcement.

MAZEL, @hodakotb on your engagement news! (If Joel hadn’t done it, I was kinda thinking about it myself ♥️) — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 25, 2019

“Realized my cheeks were hurting from SMILING SO HARD watching @Todayshow because @hodakotb just shared her exciting news LIVE!! Congrats Hoda & Joel,” one person tweeted.