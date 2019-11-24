King Princess Takes Over ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Fans React To Singer’s Stunning ‘SNL’ Debut

The New York City singer wowed the crowd with songs from her album 'Cheap Queen.'

King Princess stole the show on Saturday Night Live. The 20-year-old New York singer, born Mikaela Mullaney Straus, made her debut on NBC’s late-night show, and social media users had a lot to say about it.

Reaction was unsurprisingly divided as a guitar-wielding King Princess performed the powerful “1950” and “Hit the Back,” two songs from her debut Zelig Records album, Cheap Queen. Both times she was introduced on stage by SNL veteran and guest host, Will Ferrell, who achieved coveted Five-Timers status with his return to the show that made him famous.

In the comments section to an Instagram photo of King Princess, Saturday Night Live fans reacted to her arrival on the late-night scene and an appearance that could now make her even more famous than she imagined.

Indeed, it was just one year ago the young singer told fans that Harry Styles offered for her to open his show at Madison Square Garden and she turned him down because she didn’t feel “ready” to perform in front of such a massive crowd, per Billboard. While the SNL stage is smaller, its reach is much wider than the famed New York City venue.

After King Princess made her SNL debut, some fans said “all hail” as they compared her to another pop princess.

“Who’s this chick! WHERE did she come from?! WOW! Great voice and vibes! King Princess put me in a mellow laid back mood,” one commenter wrote.

“A star is born,” another fan wrote.

“Lady Gaga 2.0,” a third fan chimed in.

“I just bought ALL of her available songs!” another wrote of King Princess.

On Twitter, new fans fell in love with King Princess, and others realized they already were.

Woah I think I'm in love with King Princess #SNL — THANKSGIVING IS FIRST, DEAL WITH IT???????? (@amandaeobrien) November 24, 2019

Oooooooh I know this song! Didn’t realize I was already a #KingPrincess fan. ???? #SNL — ????noëlle???? (@noellekelly7) November 24, 2019

But others were not as impressed. Some disappointed SNL viewers were expecting to see classic English progressive rock band King Crimson. Others think King Princess is just a fad and that the clock to her 15 minutes is ticking fast.

WTF is this? I thought it was King Crimson. #SaturdayNightLive #SNL — Dale Chapman (@crudfish44) November 24, 2019

Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame #kingprincess cuz it’s almost up. Should spend more time choosing a stage name too, what the ???? is a king princess?! #snl ???????????????? — kerry camellia (@kerrycamellia) November 24, 2019

Interestingly, King Princess’ Saturday Night Live debut comes one week after Harry Styles hosted and performed as a musical guest on the show. Next week, DaBaby takes the stage at Studio 8H. Other musical guests this season have included Coldplay, Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift.

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, King Princess took to Instagram to tell her fans, “Guys I’m on SNL this weekend, let’s get weird.” She currently has 582,000 followers on the social media platform, but that number will surely rise now.

You can see King Princess’ Saturday Night Live performances below.