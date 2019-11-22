‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend John Janssen Reveals Their Families Are Getting Closer Every Day

Beador and Janssen are blending their families.

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, have been dating since July and so far, things between them appear to be going quite well. In fact, during a recent interview, the couple spoke of the way in which their families have adjusted to their new, blended dynamic.

When asked by Us Weekly how things have been going between his three children and the three children of The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Janssen said things have been “unbelievable.”

Beador and Janssen attended Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on Thursday, November 21, and during the event, he confirmed that everybody is getting along and growing closer to one another each and every day.

“We’re all together as a group all the time,” he explained.

As for Beador, she called the blending process “great” and “very sweet.”

Although Beador and Janssen are just months into their romance, they are preparing for the holidays as a family after deciding to spend Thanksgiving with Janssen’s family and Christmas with Beador’s family.

When Jassen and Beador aren’t busy with their kids and Beador’s travels, they enjoy taking in UCLA games and visiting their favorite restaurants in Newport, California. They also enjoy spending time with their friends on date nights.

From her past marriage to David Beador, she is mom to Sophie, 17, and twin daughters Stella and Adeline, 15. Janssen also shares three kids with an ex.

Back in August, just weeks after going public with Janssen on Instagram, Beador told Us Weekly that she’s “never been happier” and revealed that the two of them had been introduced by a mutual friend.

“My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him. … I’m very much in love,” she gushed.

Beador also said that despite her messy split from David, she is “absolutely” open to getting remarried.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of Janssen’s birthday at the end of last month.

“Happy happy birthday to the most thoughtful, compassionate, generous, caring, kind, and patient man that keeps me laughing and smiling!” Beador wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a series of images of the couple spending time with one another in different places around the country, including New York City, where they visited the set of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.