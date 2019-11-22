Little Mix & Mabel Release Their First-Ever Christmas Singles This Week

This week, Little Mix and Mabel are a few of many singers who have dropped a new Christmas song this year. The two acts have never released a Christmas single before and are competing with many stars this year to potentially bag the Christmas No. 1, per Official Charts.

Earlier this week, Little Mix teased their festive new single, “One I’ve Been Missing,” via their Instagram with a video upload of them writing Christmas cards with little messages inside while the background played a little clip of the new track.

In the past, they released a Christmas mix of their single “Love Me Like You” but this is their first original Christmas song.

The artwork sees the girls cuddled up by a fireplace with four Christmas stockings hung up. The cover has a snow effect all over and a red ribbon in the left-hand corner.

Fans who have already heard the song took to the band’s group Instagram account to express what they think of the track.

“BEST CHRISTMAS BOP EVER CREATED OMG,” one user wrote.

“Christmas anthem, omg. I’m so obsessed,” another shared.

The Official Charts noted that the last girlband in the U.K. to achieve a Christmas No. 1 was Girls Aloud in 2002 with “Sound of the Underground.”

Mabel’s Christmassy single, “Loneliest Time of the Year,” was also released the same day as Little Mix’s and has gone down well with fans too.

“This is soooooo Damn good. your vocals are insane x,” one Instagram account commented.

“In love with this one. Perfect as always,” another remarked.

In an Instagram post, the “Don’t Call Me Up” hitmaker explained where the inspiration of the title came from.

“Important to remember that what can be the most wonderful time of year for some can be the loneliest time of year for someone else, so be kind and take care of each other this Christmas. Thank you to my studio fam @trejeanmarie @mnek @kamille for helping me make this one,” she wrote.

For the single artwork, Mabel wore a white Supreme Winter hat, a plaid fluffy jacket while she sported a red lip. The cover is a polaroid that sees the “Finders Keepers” songstress in front of a black backdrop surrounded by falling snow.

Earlier this year, she released her long-awaited debut album, High Expectations.

Along with Little Mix and Mabel, other big names that have dropped new Christmas songs this year include; Emma Bunton – “Coming Home For Christmas,” Jonas Brothers – “Like It’s Christmas,” Liam Payne – “All I Want For Christmas,” and, Robbie Williams & Tyson Fury – “Bad Sharon,” to name a few.