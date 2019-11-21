Meghan Markle ‘Doesn’t Fit The Mold’ Of Queen, Source Says

Meghan Markle reportedly “doesn’t fit the mold” of queen, said a source close to the royal family to People Magazine. The former American actress was never groomed to be a royal, while her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been taking steps to ascend to the throne via her relationship with Prince William for almost 20 years.

Kate and Meghan are reportedly keenly observant of the different paths they are on within the royal family.

“Meghan is very aware that Kate will be Queen; their roles are very clear,” a source said to People.

“Meghan doesn’t fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this,” says the source, who claimed that the former Suits star was a “fully formed person” when she joined the royal family via her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2017.

Subsequently, Kate was an impressionable young woman when she met her husband, Prince William, while the two were students at St. Andrews University.

Sources also claim that, despite tabloid reports to the contrary that their husbands are experiencing issues within their relationship, there is reportedly no competition between the women.

Kate and William are, due to their succession in the line of ascent [William is second in line for the throne after his father, Prince Charles], expected to conform to the tight restrictions within the royal family.

They do not have the freedoms afforded to them that Meghan and Prince Harry have and must do what is expected of them, rather than what they perhaps would want.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan have more freedom to speak out against certain issues, including what they claim is unfair treatment by the press.

This was demonstrated by a series of statements the couple made regarding their journey as a married couple on an ITV special Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. They also made the decision to withhold personal information from the intrusive press, including details regarding Meghan’s pregnancy.

“William and Kate toe the line, maybe because they have to, but Harry and Meghan are saying no to releasing the names of Archie’s godparents, no to saying where Meghan gave birth,” said the source to People. “They are trying to carve out a different sort of public life and reset the rules.”

Loading...

As for their parenting styles, the two women are on similar wavelengths,as Kate is as loving and affectionate with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — as Meghan appears to be with her son, Archie.

Due to her role as the future Queen of England, Kate’s parenting approach must be more traditional, reflecting that of the royal family in public, as her children will one day have a father who is the King of England and will be expected to behave a certain way.

Meghan, on the other hand, is approaching parenthood from a different perspective. As an American, she inherently will raise her children differently than her British-born sister-in-law.

Since Archie will likely never inherit the throne [he is 7th in the line of succession], Meghan has more freedom in her parenting style and the expectations placed on her within the monarchy.