Pete Buttigieg Remains On Top In Iowa With 7 Point Lead In Latest Poll

The poll comes the day after a New Hampshire poll showed the South Bend, Indiana mayor claiming the top spot in that state as well.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to hold on to a lead in Iowa according to the latest poll, which shows him with a seven point advantage over the other candidates in the Democratic Party’s primary race.

The poll, released Thursday and conducted by Civiqs, from the Iowa State University, shows that 26 percent of Democratic Party caucusgoers in Iowa support the midwestern mayor. Seven points behind Buttigieg is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who found support from 19 percent of voters in the Hawkeye State. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is in third, with 18 percent of support.

While Buttigieg has often been considered a more moderate Democrat when compared to Sanders and Warren, the other mainstream moderate Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, found himself far behind Buttigieg in Iowa, managing fourth place with 12 percent of the vote, which put him some 14 points behind the mayor. In fifth place, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar captured about five percent of support among likely caucusgoers.

Not far behind Klobuchar is American businessman Andrew Yang, who polled among likely caucusgoers with four percent of support. Remaining candidates California Sen. Kamala Harris, billionaire Tom Steyer, and Hawaii Rep. Tusli Gabbard all polled with two percent in the race. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock polled with one percent of support.

The Iowa State University poll surveyed some 614 likely caucusgoers between November 15 and 19, which was before Wednesday night’s Democratic Party primary debate. With a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent, Buttigieg’s seven point lead over Warren is statistically sound.

Among voters’ second-choice preferences, Warren and Buttigieg swapped positions. Warren polled the highest with 22 percent of support, while 17 percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers said they would support Buttigieg should their first-choice candidate no longer be an option in the race. Sanders and Biden retained their third and fourth place statuses in this question.

Buttigieg’s lead in Iowa is not his only one in early primary and caucus states. As The Hill reports, a Saint Anslem College poll released Tuesday indicated that the Indiana mayor had a 10 point lead over his competitors in New Hampshire. That New Hampshire lead showed a particular surge to first-place in the state for Buttigieg, who in a previous survey had polled behind Biden, Warren, and Sanders, as reported by The Hill.

The Iowa caucus will occur on February 3.