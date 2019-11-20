‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 8 Preview: The Midseason Finale Will See Conflict At Oceanside

Alexandria also continues to search for answers as Gamma reveals something about the Whisperers in Episode 8 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michonne (Danai Gurira), who has been traveling to Oceanside for the last few episodes, will feature in the upcoming midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, it appears that trouble will greet her there, according to the synopsis for Episode 8.

IMDb lists the following synopsis for Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 10, titled “The World Before.”

“A fight causes tensions in Oceanside; The Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.”

As yet, it is unclear what sort of fight starts the tension in Oceanside. However, it was hinted at prior to Michonne’s departure from Hilltop in Episode 4, according to Fansided. Regardless, while at Oceanside, Michonne will meet someone new, according to the clip below. The trailer shows Judith (Cailey Fleming) knocking down a man at Oceanside. Once Michonne arrives, she comments that Judith is a “good girl,” indicating that this new person may be a part of the conflict developing at Oceanside.

Along with Michonne’s storyline, the ongoing conflict at Alexandria will be explored further. Over previous episodes of The Walking Dead, a continuing illness at Alexandria had Siddiq baffled but, when he discovered that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) was a Whisperer and likely involved in contaminating the water supply, Dante killed Siddiq in order to maintain his secret. However, the trailer for Episode 8 suggests that the members of Alexandria may have worked out Dante is the culprit as he appears to be punched by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) at one point before being seen in a prison cell.

Gene Page / AMC

In addition, Gamma (Thora Birch) tells Aaron (Ross Marquand) that she has information for him. In Episode 7, she discovered that the Whisperers’ leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), had been lying to her and it might be the catalyst required for her to spill information on the group. If this is the case, she might be the one to alert Alexandria to the fact that Dante is a spy for the Whisperers.

Finally, for those fans that were wondering if Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Carol (Melissa McBride) would ever have a conversation about the former’s thyroid cancer, it appears that it will be touched on in the midseason finale as well.

Loading...

You can view the clip for Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on November 24 at 9 p.m.