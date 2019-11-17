Nancy Pelosi Declares That What President Trump Did Is ‘So Much Worse’ Than Richard Nixon’s Crimes

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter late Saturday to declare that Donald Trump‘s crimes are much worse than those that Richard Nixon committed. She once again reaffirmed that nobody is above the law.

Pelosi tweeted a quote from herself that said that so far, the impeachment inquiry testimony showed that President Donald Trump abused his power to give himself an advantage against his political adversaries in the 2020 presidential election. In the caption, Pelosi compared Trump unfavorably to Nixon.

The remarks appeared to come, at least in part, from an exclusive interview with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, which airs Sunday at 10:30 a.m. According to a CBS News report.

“But it’s really a sad thing. I mean, what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue.”

Ultimately, Richard Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974, without a formal impeachment or Senate removal hearings. He did so in order to help the nation begin the process of healing.

During the interview, the Speaker of the House also noted that President Trump would have the chance to plead his case to Congress and the American people.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants,” Pelosi said in the interview with Brennan. “He has every opportunity to present his case.”

What the President did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did. No one is above the law.

Twitter users responded to the Speaker’s strongly-worded tweet. Within an hour, more than 2,000 people hit the “like” button, and hundreds retweeted the sentiment. Many also dropped a reply in the comment section. Some users noted that people in the United States who do not know the history of Nixon and his impeachment inquiry and resignation are doomed to repeat it.

“I’m watching Nixon by Nixon on CNN and am just blown away. Those who don’t know their history are doomed to repeat it. Boy, are we doomed and repeating it,” wrote one concerned Twitter user.

Other people who left comments speculated that what the House of Representatives has uncovered so far in its impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump is merely the tip of the iceberg. Currently, testimonies have focused on the accusation that Trump withheld essential aid to Ukraine and pressured President Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as well as the possibility of Ukraine interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Many people who replied thanked Pelosi for the work she is doing as Speaker of the House.