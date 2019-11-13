Chrissy Teigen Shares John Legend’s ‘People’ Sexiest Man Alive Cover: ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’

Chrissy Teigen is proud of her man John Legend and his new title of People Magazine‘s Sexiest Man Alive. She shared the People magazine cover featuring her husband on Instagram earlier, thrilling her fans on the popular social media platform.

On the cover, Legend sports a five o’clock shadow on his face. He’s wearing a crisp white button-down shirt with the top two buttons open. Around his neck hangs a black untied bowtie, and Legend is seen unbuttoning a fitted navy blue suit jacket in the image. He sports a gold wedding ring on his finger and a silver watch around his wrist. He stares into the camera with one eyebrow cocked and a small smile on his lips. The headline announces that the “Ordinary People” singer is the magazine’s choice for this year’s sexiest man. It also claims to show how a good guy got everything.

Teigen made her fans happy with the share, and she told her husband that he’d come a long way since their relationship began. In one hour, nearly 450,000 Instagram user’s expressed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button, and almost 3,000 people took the time to leave a supportive comment for the mother of two and her handsome husband.

Many of those who commented are the couple’s celebrity friends and acquaintances.

“You two are such a power couple,” exclaimed Milly Almodovar, the former Senior Beauty Editor at Cosmopolitan. Some Instagram users replied to her comment expressing their agreement.

“People mag finally got it right, tho,” model Tess Holiday responded.

Some followers also had questions.

“Will this be blown up and hung next to the awards shelves…or above the bed?” asked fashion guru Sara Christensen.

Fans also chimed in with their happiness over the recognition for Teigen’s famous husband, who is also a judge on NBC’s The Voice. A few even wondered if the key to getting on the show is becoming a judge on the popular singing show. After all, in 2017, The Voice judge Blake Shelton earned the honors.

“I guess the key to getting this is being a coach on The Voice,” noted one follower.

Several people also joked around with at least one saying that for a moment, she thought Teigen created the cover herself at first because it seems like something she would do.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Legend remade the controversial Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with his The Voice c0-star Kelly Clarkson. Teigen joked that they burned every other version of the song.