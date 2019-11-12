David Dobrik Calls His Assistant Natalie Mariduena One Of The Women Who Most Inspires Him

David Dobrik gushed about his assistant while on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.

On Sunday night, YouTube sensation David Dobrik took home a People’s Choice Award. However, he’s not taking sole credit for the award and made sure to praise his team, including his assistant and friend Natalie Mariduena. During a red carpet interview, he described Mariduena as one of the women in his life who most inspires him, according to Seventeen.

Mariduena accompanied Dobrik at the People’s Choice Awards and stood by his side during his red carpet interviews. Dobrik exuded a sense of gratitude for his assistant, emphasizing that he admired her for her work ethic.

He described her as “the hardest working person on the team.”

Dobrik and Mariduena have been best friends since they were kids and insist their relationship is only platonic. Nevertheless, many fans believe that there is more going on than it may seem in regards to their relationship and that they may be dating in secret.

During a recent video interview, Dobrik was asked whether or not he had ever had a crush on his assistant. He revealed that she asked him to accompany her to a dance their freshmen year of high school. He agreed but didn’t tell her that he had “had a little bit of a crush on her” at the time.

He went on to say that he wanted to tell Mariduena that she’d looked pretty in her dress but had been too shy. She has now worked dutifully as his assistant for the past several years, appearing in many of the chaotic and crazy YouTube vlogs he’s become known for, featuring his friend group called the Vlog Squad.

Dobrik and Mariduena made headlines and stirred up relationship rumors this past Halloween when they dressed in a couple’s costume, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Dobrik sported a spot-on Iron Man costume while Mariduena dressed as Iron Man’s assistant and later love interest, Pepper Potts. They leaned up against Dobrik’s red Ferrari, his arm around her shoulder. He held an Iron Man mask in one hand while she sported a white dress and long red wig.

They both shared off their costume choices on Instagram, raking in over a million likes each.

“Iron Man and Pepper Potts love you 3000,” Dobrik captioned his photo.

The irony of this costume choice was not lost on any of Dobrik or Mariduena’s fans.

“HOW IRONIC that Pepper was Tony’s assistant and then they dated and got married. Huh,” one person wrote.

“I know y’all are just friends, but this costume choice is really making me question,” one fan commented upon the photo.