WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Taping For Christmas Week Cancelled Due To Very Low Ticket Sales

This is not a good sign for WWE's holiday season.

When the holidays roll around, all companies like to try and give their employees some time off to spend with their families and that includes WWE. The holiday season is already here and there isn’t a week that WWE takes off from airing their television shows, but some are usually taped early to give superstars time off. Unfortunately, it may be different this year as a Christmas Eve event has reportedly been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

It is a common known fact that Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown air every week of the year. Now, NXT is doing the same with it landing on Wednesday nights on the USA Network, and often times, those air dates fall on holidays that should allow for time off.

In order to give some of their superstars the time off for the Christmas holidays, WWE had arranged a holiday schedule this year. They were planning on filming the December 23rd episode of Monday Night Raw on December 17, 2019, but that whole plan has been scrapped.

According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, the WWE event scheduled for December 17, 2019, has been cancelled. It was scheduled to be held in Sioux City, Iowa, but due to low attendance numbers, it has been cancelled due to “scheduling conflicts.”

As a matter of fact, Shepard is reporting that he can confirm WWE has actually sold less than 1,000 tickets for the show in Iowa. Due to not wanting an episode of Monday Night Raw to look almost entirely empty, things have been switched around.

The #Raw scheduled to air on December 23rd will now be taped on December 16th, after the live edition of #RAW has aired. I'm told the show on the 16th is selling fine. The talent will now have a break from December 21st – 25th, and will be back in action on December 26th. #WWE — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) November 9, 2019

Shepard went on to say that tickets for the event on December 16, 2019, are selling perfectly fine. Therefore, WWE is now planning on taping its December 23rd episode of Monday Night Raw on that date so the superstars can have time off for the holiday week.

Loading...

All superstars are scheduled to have a full break from in-ring action from December 21 through the 25th of this year. They are set to return to the road on December 26 and get back to a regular working schedule with the company.

WWE

Vince McMahon isn’t totally heartless as many reports over the years have led people to believe, but that is how the media goes at times. Christmas is a time for people to be with their families and WWE wants to let its superstars have that time off. This year’s holiday shows will be taped early, but the schedule needed to be adjusted due to low ticket sales which were not just bad but ridiculously slow for any season.