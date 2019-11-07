Google, Facebook Considering Banning ‘Micro-Targeted’ Political Ads

Critics of the practice say the ads may change candidate's message to suit specific users or groups of users.

Google and Facebook are considering banning so-called “micro-targeted” political ads, for fear that they may “damage democratic norms,” The Guardian reports.

How Targeted Advertising Works

Targeted advertising is the bane of internet users everywhere (or at least, it’s a minor inconvenience). The practice has raised fears about invasion of privacy and violations of users’ data security.

As The Washington Post explains, companies use tracking technology to get a feel for what individual users read about and search for on the web. They then target users with specific ads based on their internet activity. For example, if a person spends a lot of time on boating forums, reading articles about boating and searching for boating-related gadgets, they’re likely to see ads related to boating. If someone searches their favorite retailer for prices on inflatable hot tubs, they will likely start seeing ads for inflatable hot tubs on other websites, such as Facebook or Google.

The benefit of targeted ads is that advertisers’ money is spent on individuals who, theoretically at least, are more likely to take note of them and act on them. Rather than spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars on an ad that might be ignored by a large percentage of the people who see it, advertisers can spend a fraction of that to send ads to people who, based on their internet history, are likely to be interested.

What Does Politics Have To Do With It?

Political campaigns could make use of the technology to send portions of their message to specific voters based on voters’ internet activity. For example, if an internet user visited hunting sites and purchased hunting paraphernalia, a pro-gun politician could target an ad to that individual touting the politician’s stance on gun rights. In the same way, a pro-LGBTQ politician could target ads at individuals who, based on their search history, are LGBTQ or pro-LGBTQ.

Why Is This A Problem?

In a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, hundreds of employees wrote that allowing these ads effectively limits the user to seeing only a part of a politician’s platform.

“The risk with allowing this is that it’s hard for people in the electorate to participate in the ‘public scrutiny’ that we’re saying comes along with political speech,” the employees wrote.

Zuckerberg, for his part, appears to have gotten the message: he’s announced that he’s “considering” limiting political candidates’ ability to target specific users with political ads. Google later announced that is considering taking similar steps.

Another major player in the internet industry, Twitter, has already announced that they are banning all political ads, no questions asked.