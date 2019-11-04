Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Dina Meets Her Grandson

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, November 4 through 8, brings a big meeting for Theo and Dina. Plus, Mariah and Tessa celebrate while Chelsea deals with Simon Black and tries to keep Abby from worrying about what Chelsea is hiding.

The DNA test is in, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) is Dina’s (Marla Adams) grandson. Jack (Peter Bergman) is determined to make sure Theo is welcomed to the family, despite Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) misgivings. The Inquisitr previously reported that even Lola (Sasha Calle) is thrilled about finding out Theo is related to her husband.

When he finds out he’s part of Kyle’s family, Theo has one request — to meet his grandmother, Dina. Jack is more than happy to oblige his newly discovered nephew’s wishes. Theo and Dina meet, and when she hears his last name, Dina thinks Theo is his dad, Eric Vanderway. Theo loves meeting his grandmother, but he’s sad to realize that he may never get to know her as well as he’d like due to her illness.

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has something big in store for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to celebrate their first anniversary. An unsuspecting Tessa wears headphones and a blindfold to keep her from figuring out what is going on. Incredulous, Kyle wonders what is going on, and Mariah assures him that within the hour, Tessa’s mind will be blown.

At The Grand Phoenix, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) faces Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). He isn’t willing to let her slip out of paying him his half of the money that he and Chelsea’s late husband, Calvin, made. Although the money is frozen in a bank because the Feds are investigating the whole establishment, she has to figure out some way to appease Simon because he is not willing to disappear without getting his share of the dough. He gives Chelsea a short 24 hours to provide him with what she owes him, and things get wild when Simon makes threats against Chelsea’s family.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) senses that something is up with her business partner. She confronts Chelsea about what is going on. Still, Chelsea is not about to reveal that she’s dealing with Calvin’s ex-partner and their ill-gotten gains, which she had Kevin (Greg Rikaart) laundering for her before it ended up caught in an investigation. Chelsea begs Abby to calm down and let Chelsea handle her own business. However, that does not seem like something Abby is willing to do.