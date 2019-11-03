Angela Simmons Posts Touching Tribute To Ex-Fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, A Year After He Was Murdered

Angela Simmons shared a touching tribute to her former fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, on Instagram today. Today marks the one-year anniversary since Tennyson’s tragic death, and the Growing Up Hip Hop star talked about her son — who is also named Sutton — in the captions. She shared a series of sweet photos that showed the son and father spending time together.

The first picture of the set showed baby Sutton laying on his dad’s chest, as they both appeared to be fast asleep. Another photo showed the dad holding his son up as he stood up in the ocean. From there, Angela switched things up and shared an image of her pregnant belly, as Tennyson placed his hands around her navel. Lastly, a selfie showed Angela closing her eyes and placing her head on Tennyson’s lap. Her late ex-fiancé, meanwhile, looked down at the camera with a hint of a smile on his face.

Fans are pouring in with their condolences in the comments section, with many people sending their prayers.

Angela and Tennyson were engaged in April 2016. Their son, Sutton Joseph, was born five months later, in September 2016. And a few months later, she revealed that the two had broken off their engagement, as reported by Complex. Although the reasons for the split weren’t clear, there were rumors surrounding fidelity. In addition, sources alleged that Angela reported domestic violence, according to Page Six. Neither report appears to have been confirmed or denied.

On November 3, 2018, news broke that Tennyson had died. Around three months later, People provided more specifics on his death, reporting that he had been shot a total of 13 times. The man who murdered Tennyson later turned himself in to authorities.

In an Instagram post around the time of Tennyson’s death, Angela thanked him for leaving behind her “greatest gift,” which of course, is their son. It’s clear that she’s doing everything she can for young Sutton, who makes frequent appearances on her social media feed.

Prior to Tennyson’s death, Angela had been in a custody battle over their son, reports claimed. They had even appeared at the Manhattan Family Court late in October 2018.

The reality TV star later opened up about Tennyson’s death in an episode of GUHH.