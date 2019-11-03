Julie Chrisley & Nanny Faye Rock Stylish Sunglasses On Instagram

Julie Chrisley and Nanny Faye Chrisley commanded the attention of Chrisley Knows Best fans as they rocked two pairs of stylish sunglasses during a recent family outing.

It was roughly 24 hours ago that the official Chrisley Knows Best Instagram account shared an up close snapshot featuring Julie Chrisley and Nanny Faye. The two Chrisley women had vibrant smiles on their face as they each wore a pair of sunglasses.

Julie’s shades had a bronze tint with a thin stylish frame while Nanny Faye rocked large black shades with a thick black frame. The duo appeared to be enjoying a wonderful time together. Julie wore a light orange top that was nearly the same shade as her tanned complexion. Nanny Faye opted for a sea foam green colored short with a tighter neckline then the shirt Julie sported.

As The Inquisitr reported recently, Nanny Faye and Julie where with the rest of their family as they watched Savannah Chrisley play flag football. A video clip, which was shared to the show’s official Instagram page after this snapshot revealed both Nanny Faye and Julie spent a great deal of time praising Savannah.

One of the most noticeable things in the sweet snapshot, however, was the fact that viewers could see the reflection of Todd Chrisley in the shades of both Julie and Nanny Faye. In fact, many of the followers who took the time to comment on the post were quick to call attention to Todd technically being in the picture as well.

In just 24 hours, the show’s 635,000 Instagram followers showered the snapshot with over 8,000 likes and 60 comments. Many seized the photo as an opportunity to show their appreciation to both Julie and Nanny Faye.

“Two beautiful women on the loose!… You go for it Ladies!!!” One follower penned.

A second added: “Julie, you are such a beautiful person.”

“Love this family and their show. My sister and I text back and forth during show because it’s just so darn funny. Honestly need humor!!!!” A third exclaimed.

Loading...

A fourth chimed in: “Love these two ladies!!”

While it is unclear when the snapshot was taken in relationship to the hilarious video clip that was shared on the account the following day, one of the many highlights of the evening was Nanny Faye singing during halftime. Nana Chrisley belted out singing “Take me out to the ball game.” Todd was one of the first to try and shut his mother down as she was singing a baseball game song while attending a football game. Nanny Faye, however, didn’t care and continued to sing for everyone that wanted to listen to her.