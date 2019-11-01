Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Celebrate Halloween Together With Awesome Family Costumes

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have stayed relatively quiet since their recent scandal at the end of summer, but on Friday, Javi posted a photo of the family together on Instagram. This is the first photo that Javi has posted of the whole family since the incident and, in the Instagram photo, the whole family is wearing matching Halloween costumes.

Javi and his family are wearing matching skeleton costumes. In the photo, Javi is standing in front of his son, Lincoln, and has his hands placed on his son’s shoulders. Lincoln is wearing skeleton gloves with his costume, something that none of his family members are wearing. Lauren is standing beside Javi and holding their son, Eli, both sporting the same costumes.

The photo was taken outside with leaves on the ground behind them. It looked like a wonderful fall day and everyone was smiling and appeared to be having a great time.

Within the first four hours of being posted, the photo had almost 90,000 likes. There weren’t too many comments on the photo, but the comments that were on the photo were overwhelmingly positive. Many commenters noted that they “loved” the picture while others posted heart emojis. One follower mentioned that the adorable family photo “warmed their heart.”

With the photo, Javi wished everyone a “Happy Halloween.”

Although Lauren didn’t post a family Halloween photo (in fact, she hasn’t posted any new photos of her and Javi since the summer scandal), she did take to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Eli, who recently turned 11-months-old, in crawling around in his skeleton costume.

Over the years, the cast of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 have shared some awesome photos of their Halloween costumes. While it doesn’t appear that Javi and his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry ever dressed in matching family Halloween costumes, they did share an adorable photo of their son Lincoln on Halloween 2014. In the photo, Lincoln is just one month shy of his first birthday and he looks so sweet dressed as Where’s Waldo.

Back in August, the police were called to Javi’s house following a party in which Lauren allegedly found Javi with another woman. It is unclear if anything actually occurred between the two. While neither Javi nor Lauren have given an official statement on their relationship or the summer scandal, the two appear to be back together and working through things, as evidenced by this Halloween photo.