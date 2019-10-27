Networks Are Fighting To Be The First To Interview Felicity Huffman Post Release

Felicity Huffman may have only been in prison for 11 days, but she's the one person that networks want to interview.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after serving a brief 11-day sentence. The star has remained out of the public eye except for being spotted briefly at the airport with her husband William H. Macy. Now that she’s a free woman, television networks all want to interview her and are currently fighting to do her first post-prison sit down, according to Page Six.

Considering how much publicity the college admissions scandal has gotten and how big of a star Felicity Huffman is, there’s no doubting the fact that if she does do a post-prison interview, it will bring in some major ratings. Big-name reporters such as Anderson Cooper of CNN, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and NBC’s Savannah Guthrie have all reportedly expressed interest in covering the interview. Gayle King of CBS also wants to be included in the running, saying that her network is less “salacious” or scandalous than competing ones.

While Huffman is definitely television gold right now, there’s a good chance that she won’t opt to do an interview about her prison experience at all and will instead decide to fly under the radar until the scandal passes. She’ll still be busy though, as she has 250 hours of community service to complete and will need to be on her best behavior considering that she’s on probation for a year. She was also given a $30,000 fine which she already paid in full.

BREAKING: Felicity Huffman has been released from a CA prison after serving less than 2 weeks for her role in the college admissions scandal. She was sentenced to 14 days in prison. She’ll pay $30,000 fine & 250 hours of community service. #7news pic.twitter.com/m9ir6VuerA — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) October 25, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman was originally sentenced to 14 days in prison but ultimately got released early for two reasons. First of all, she already spent time in prison during her initial arrest and that time was added to her overall sentence. Additionally, she was set to be released over this weekend and it is the standard that prisoners are released on the Friday prior to a weekend release date.

According to inside sources, Huffman is aware that many will complain about how short her prison sentence was. Nevertheless, prison gave her a fresh perspective on life and she is happy to be a free woman, the source said.