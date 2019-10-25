‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Cast List Complete

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 35 of MTV’s The Challenge.

Season 34 of MTV’s The Challenge is currently halfway through its airing, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t in the works for Season 35. As The Inquisitr previously reported, filming for Season 35 began this week after spoilers revealed the United States cast departed on Monday for Prague, Czech Republic. International cast members left on Tuesday and cameras are rumored to be already rolling for Season 35. Last week only half of the cast was revealed on The Challenge Vevmo site by show insider, Pink Rose. Now the list has rounded out with 28 competitors looking to nab that final win.

Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Jenna Compono, Dee Nguyen, Jenny West, Mattie Lynn Breaux, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Josh Martinez, Kyle Christie, Stephen Bear, Rogan O’Connor, and Wes Bergmann were the first cast members confirmed by the spoiler site, and now 13 new cast members have been added to make a healthy-sized group of 28 reality stars. The new names are mixed, with some players already having a Challenge or two under their belts, while some rookies from other reality programs like The Amazing Race and Survivor have been added on.

Bayleigh Dayton, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Kaycee Clark, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat from Big Brother Season 20 will all be making their Challenge debuts in Season 35. Bayleigh and Swaggy C are engaged, and Fessy’s showmance partner Hayleigh Broucher was originally rumored to be on the cast as well, but it looks like she’s out for now.

Challenge veterans Kailah Casillas, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Melissa Reeves, and Tori Hall have all also been added to the cast as well. It’s been quite some time since Tori Hall has appeared on the program after divorcing from fellow veteran Brad Fiorenza. Kayla Fitzgerald from The Amazing Race Season 30 will be the only newcomer from the CBS reality series.

Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas of Team Young Buck will be back on the show after taking several seasons off. Chris “CT” Tamburello was rumored for Season 35 and was confirmed by the spoiler site earlier this week. The men will also be joined by newcomer Jay Starrett from Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X and Ex on the Beach.

This season of 28 competitors has few than the past several seasons of The Challenge meaning there could be a few cast members who havent been named yet or a possible twist where people are added along the way. Season 35 is set to complete the War of the Worlds trilogy, but the official name has not been released at this time.

For now, this cast is solely based on spoilers from a Challenge insider and has not been confirmed by MTV.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 is currently airing on MTV every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.