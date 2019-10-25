‘Senior Trump Administration Offical’ To Release Private Conversations With Donald Trump In Anonymous Book

'Some will find it disloyal, but too many people have confused loyalty to a man with loyalty to the country," the anonymous author writes.

A person claiming to be a senior Trump administration official will reportedly detail private conversations they had with the president in an upcoming anonymous book that claims to expose the inner-workings of the Trump White House.

The new details come in a Friday morning report from Axios, which cites sources who say that the book’s author has access to “extensive, internal notes” from within the Trump administration.

“I realize that writing this while the president is still in office is an extraordinary step,” the anonymous author writes on the back cover of the book, as published by Axios. “Some will find it disloyal, but too many people have confused loyalty to a man with loyalty to the country. The truth about the president must be spoken, not after Americans have stood in the voting booths to consider whether to give him another term and not after he has departed office.”

The individual, described as the “original whistleblower” due to a previous column they authored last year, continued and said they hoped that other members of the Trump administration would speak out against the president. It is not known whether the book’s anonymous author is still an employee of the administration.

“Hopefully others will remedy the error of silence and choose to speak out,” they added. “In these pages, you will not just hear from me. You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words and no better evidence of danger he poses then his own conduct.”

Per Axios, the author will give one interview to coincide with the publication of the book, though they have not yet described any potential outlets or format for the interview. The author and publisher, however, did suggest that there has been considerable interest in securing an interview with a great deal of pitches received. The author has reportedly said that no question will be off limits in the interview, and that they plan explain why they have chosen to keep their identity under wraps.

The book comes amid the current impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month following a another whistleblower, who in August filed an official complaint following the presidents actions on a call he held with the Ukrainian president. The president has insisted that the call was “perfect” and there was no quid pro quo arrangement to release funds to the nation if it agreed to investigate theories relating to former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election.

As The Inquisitrreported earlier this week, the book will be authored by the same individual who in October 2018 published an op-ed in The New York Times that pledged their support for “the resistance,” the common name given to the anti-Trump movement. In last year’s op-ed, the anonymous author claimed that several individuals in the Trump White House were attempting to undermine the president.

As Axios reported, the book hit #1 on Amazon within the first 24 hours that it had been announced. It is expected to be available next month.